Styx coming to Abbotsford in October

Styx is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The rock group will be joined by special guest Nancy Wilson’s Heart and pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (Thursday).

General on-sale begins on Friday (April 1) at 10 a.m.

The Chicago band formed in 1972 and have released a total of 17 studio albums. The group has had eight songs hit the top-10 on the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as 16 top-40 singles.

They are perhaps best well known for the 1977 hit single Come Sail Away. The song’s YouTube video has over 23 million views on the Styx YouTube channel.

They are also responsible for the hit single Mr. Roboto, which was a chart topper in Canada. That YouTube video has over 25 million views on the Styx YouTube channel.

Other Canadian dates for the tour include: Victoria (Oct. 5), Kelowna (Oct. 8), Calgary (Oct. 9 and 10), Edmonton (Oct. 12 and 13), Lethbridge (Oct. 14), Saskatoon (Oct. 15), Regina (Oct. 17) and Winnipeg (Oct. 18).

