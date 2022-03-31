Rock group Styx comes to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 6.

Rock group Styx comes to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 6.

Styx coming to Abbotsford in October

Rock group set to perform at the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 6

Styx is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The rock group will be joined by special guest Nancy Wilson’s Heart and pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (Thursday).

General on-sale begins on Friday (April 1) at 10 a.m.

The Chicago band formed in 1972 and have released a total of 17 studio albums. The group has had eight songs hit the top-10 on the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as 16 top-40 singles.

They are perhaps best well known for the 1977 hit single Come Sail Away. The song’s YouTube video has over 23 million views on the Styx YouTube channel.

They are also responsible for the hit single Mr. Roboto, which was a chart topper in Canada. That YouTube video has over 25 million views on the Styx YouTube channel.

Other Canadian dates for the tour include: Victoria (Oct. 5), Kelowna (Oct. 8), Calgary (Oct. 9 and 10), Edmonton (Oct. 12 and 13), Lethbridge (Oct. 14), Saskatoon (Oct. 15), Regina (Oct. 17) and Winnipeg (Oct. 18).

RELATED: The Black Crowes announce stop at Abbotsford Centre

abbotsfordConcertsLive music

Previous story
Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021

Just Posted

A house was destroyed by fire in Silver Creek in Hope this week. (Hope Fire Department photo)
Busy 18 hours for Hope firefighters includes house fire in Silver Creek

People are invited to join up as community volunteers this April to get organized and help clean up trails, parks, neighbourhoods, and workplaces in the lead up to Earth Day on April 22. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Volunteers wanted for Abbotsford Community Clean-Up Month

Rock group Styx comes to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 6.
Styx coming to Abbotsford in October

The Abbotsford Canucks and Toronto Marlies battle for the puck in front of the Canucks net on Wednesday (March 30). (Toronto Marlies photo)
Abbotsford Canucks earn one of four possible points against Toronto