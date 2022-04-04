Pier 21: The Musical came to Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford in February. (Submitted photo)

Streaming video of musical held in Abbotsford raises money for Ukraine

Pier 21: The Musical tells story of refugees and immigrants fleeing Europe

The streaming video of a musical that came to Abbotsford in February is raising money for Canadian Red Cross relief efforts for Ukraine.

Pier 21 was presented Feb. 12 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium by the Mennonite Historical Society of B.C. and Canadian Musical Theatre Company.

The production is the story of refugees and immigrants fleeing Europe to the east coast of Canada in the later summer of 1939.

Pier 21 launched half a million soldiers on their way to fight Nazi Germany, as the CBC broadcasted morale-boosting programs to troops and soldiers overseas about to meet their future brides.

After the war, the pier welcomed war brides, wounded soldiers and a new generation of immigrants and displaced people fleeing the devastation left behind.

They took their first steps on Canadian soil at the pier, and it’s this historic immigration gateway that inspired the production Pier 21: The Musical.

A video of the musical can now be purchased for viewing at canadianamusical.com in support of Ukraine. The basic cost is $25, although there are different levels of support.

