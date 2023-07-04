Soul, funk and R&B ahead for this year’s Harrison Festival of the Arts

Music lineup changes it up with a fresh funky formula

Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz perform at this year’s Harrison Festival of the Arts. The 44th annual Festival has an especially soulful lineup with music drawing on African-American soul, funk and R&B. (Photo/Harrison Festival Society)

The 44th Annual Harrison Festival of the Arts is taking on a different flavour this year.

The 10-day festival runs from July 7 to 16 in Harrison Hot Springs and will feature music that draws from African-American soul, funk and R&B.

Music at the Festival typically draws from across Canada and around the world, ranging from traditional music to guitar-based folk and country. This year’s musical lineup hearkens back to the 1960s and 70s African-American pop culture.

The festival kicks off with the opening film on July 7, “Summer of Soul,” a documentary on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival featuring Black artists from Sly and the Family Stone to Stevie Wonder.

RELATED: Harrison Festival of the Arts tickets now on sale

Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz will perform their hip-hop/rock fusion they lovingly call “indigifunk;” they will perform on on the beach Saturday, July 8, at 5 p.m.

Maple Blues award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist performs on the beach on July 13 and 14; Francis’ music is clearly influenced by some of the greatest African-American artists – Bessie Smith and Aretha Franklin.

Ruby Singh and the Future Ancestors performs on the final night of the Festival on the beach stage at 5 p.m. Rapper/composer Ruby Singh teams up with guitaris Gord Grdina and Khari Wendall Mclelland, highlighted as “some of Vancouver’s most stellar musicians,” the Festival Society says.

RELATED: Rocket Revellers land in Harrison next weekend

The soul and funk will rock Memorial Hall (290 Esplanade Avenue) throughout the Festival. Beloved blues and soul slinger Celeigh Cardinal graces the stage on Wednesday evening, July 12, at 8:30 p.m., Cardinal may be familiar face for festival-goers in the Fraser Valley; she is a frequenter of the Mission Folk Festival.

The Festival closes this year with The Soul Motivators on Sunday (July 16) at 7:30 p.m. Powerhouse vocalists Shahi Teruko fronts The Soul Motivators, adding to an already stunning lineup of powerful female vocalists at this year’s festival.

Tickets for the Festival, a full lineup and schedule are available online at harrisonfestival.com.

@AgassizObserver

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot Springs