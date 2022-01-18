Shinedown concert rescheduled from February to August

Shinedown’s concert set for the Abbotsford Centre has been moved from February to August. (Submitted)

Rock group Shinedown’s stop in Abbotsford has been rescheduled from Feb. 10 to Aug. 3.

The Abbotsford Centre made the announcement on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 18) afternoon.

The group originally scheduled for the February date back in October.

All tickets purchased for the original show will be valid for the new date.

Shinedown’s recent release ATTENTION ATTENTION is the Florida-based group’s sixth full-length album and it has accumulated more than 622 million global streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations.

Shinedown has sold more than 10 million records since forming in the year 2000.

For more details on the album and tour, visit shinedown.com.

