Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are coming to Abbotsford later this year.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are coming to Abbotsford later this year.

Ringo Starr making Abbotsford debut later this year

Former drummer for The Beatles performing at Abbotsford Centre in October

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are coming to Abbotsford later this year.

The former drummer of The Beatles and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer comes to the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The 81-year-old has been a musician, singer, songwriter and actor for decades and this is believed to be the first time he has performed in Abbotsford. Starr did tour some parts of British Columbia in 2015, but did not make a stop in Abbotsford.

The band consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.

Many of the dates on this current tour were originally planned for 2020, but the pandemic put a halt to touring.

During the past two years Starr has released two EPs, Zoom In and Change The World, as well as two books.

Penticton on Oct. 9 is the only other B.C. stop on the tour. Other Canadian dates include: Rama, Ont. (May 27 and 28), Montreal (Sept. 26), Kingston (Sept. 27), Winnipeg (Oct. 4), Saskatoon (Oct. 5) and Lethbridge (Oct. 6).

Tickets go on sale starting on Tuesday (April 12).

RELATED: Iconic Abbey Road album cover shot 50 years ago today

abbotsfordConcertsLive music

Previous story
What’s Canadian? Regulator will define what qualifies as a Canadian film
Next story
Fraser Valley musicians take the stage next month for Ukraine Benefit Concert

Just Posted

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are coming to Abbotsford later this year.
Ringo Starr making Abbotsford debut later this year

The Ukraine Benefit Concert is May 6 at Greendale Acres. (Ukraine Benefit Concert)
Fraser Valley musicians take the stage next month for Ukraine Benefit Concert

Some forested areas will be sprayed with the herbicide glyphosate over the next five years, sparking concern among many groups, including Indigenous harvesters. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press file)
Indigenous harvesters concerned with plan to spray glyphosate on forests near Chilliwack and Hope

The Abbotsford Police Department has released a photo of a 2017 grey Dodge pickup involved in an incident on Sunday (April 11) in which a woman was seriously injured.
Abbotsford Police say seriously injured woman had ‘exited’ moving pickup truck