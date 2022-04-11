Ringo Starr making Abbotsford debut later this year

Former drummer for The Beatles performing at Abbotsford Centre in October

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are coming to Abbotsford later this year.

The former drummer of The Beatles and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer comes to the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The 81-year-old has been a musician, singer, songwriter and actor for decades and this is believed to be the first time he has performed in Abbotsford. Starr did tour some parts of British Columbia in 2015, but did not make a stop in Abbotsford.

The band consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.

Many of the dates on this current tour were originally planned for 2020, but the pandemic put a halt to touring.

During the past two years Starr has released two EPs, Zoom In and Change The World, as well as two books.

Penticton on Oct. 9 is the only other B.C. stop on the tour. Other Canadian dates include: Rama, Ont. (May 27 and 28), Montreal (Sept. 26), Kingston (Sept. 27), Winnipeg (Oct. 4), Saskatoon (Oct. 5) and Lethbridge (Oct. 6).

Tickets go on sale starting on Tuesday (April 12).

