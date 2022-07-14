Printmaking workshop and hike offered in Abbotsford and Mission

Emilie Kvist holds a printmaking workshop and hike in Abbotsford on July 19 and Mission on July 25. (Submitted photo)

A hiking and printmaking creative challenge takes place in Abbotsford and Mission this month.

The event is being held by the City of Abbotsford in partnership with local printmaker Emilie Kvist through the BC Culture Days Earth Endeavours Ambassador Series.

Hikers will be encouraged to observe the natural environment and collect plant material to be used in printmaking activities during the hike. They will be given supplies to create their own take-away print.

The group will also join in a collaborative printmaking activity.

Also as part of the Earth Endeavours series, Kvist will create an art piece to be installed at the labyrinth in Mill Lake Park in mid-August. The piece will be based on the collaborative printmaking project created in her creative workshops.

A medium- to hard-paced guide hike and workshop takes place Tuesday, July 19 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downes Bowl Trail in Abbotsford, and is open for participants ages 12 and older.

An easier hike and workshop, open to participants ages six and older, takes place Monday, July 25 at Centennial Park in Mission.

Participation in both guided hikes and creative workshops is free, but pre-registration is required. Visit abbotsford.ca/culture-days for more information.

