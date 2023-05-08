Prelude to a Kiss – The Music of Ella Fitzgerald is coming to Mission’s Clarke Theatre and features recording artist and actress Leina Deboer accompanied by the 18-piece Moonliters Orchestra and featuring dancers from Suburban Swing. / Submitted Photo

Prelude to a Kiss comes to Mission’s Clarke Theatre

Show features well-known local performer Leina Deboer

Prelude to a Kiss – The Music of Ella Fitzgerald is coming to Mission’s Clarke Theatre.

This concert stars award-nominated international recording artist and actress Leina Deboer accompanied by the 18-piece Moonliters Orchestra and featuring dancers from Suburban Swing.

Deboer is well known to Fraser Valley theatre-goers. A dynamic singer, songwriter and actor, she is based out of B.C. Originally from Hawaii, DeBoer has been singing and writing songs since she was three years old.

Deboer joined the Gallery 7 production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” where she met and worked with world-renowned director, Anthony James. She headlined “Motown Magic” which toured on Vancouver Island and closed in Abbotsford. She then took on the role of “Rosie” in Fraser Valley Stage’s, “Mama Mia” for packed-out crowds.

She has had multiple songs on Canadian radio, was nominated for top R&B song in the Edmonton Music Awards, placed 2nd in the Praise 106.5’s Platinum Artist Contest, and continues to share her passion of music and art with people of all ages.

Most recently, she embarked on an Eastern Canada tour with the “A Prelude to a Kiss’ production.

Prelude to a Kiss blends together an evening of popular love songs and big band favorites made famous by the multi-Grammy Award-winning first lady of song, Ella Fitzgerald.

The show fills the stage with iconic music that paints an intimate portrait of the woman, the artist, and the American legend she became. Mixed with the sounds of a full orchestra and high caliber swing dancers, this upbeat concert event features classic hits like Summertime, Blue Skies, Fool’s Rush In, and Over the Rainbow among countless others.

The show takes place on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clarke Theatre in Mission.

To reserve tickets call the National Stage Company of Canada box office at 250-634-0804.

