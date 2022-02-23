‘City Exposure’ by Shirley Thomas.

‘City Exposure’ by Shirley Thomas.

‘Power of Colour’ exhibition brightens Chilliwack Cultural Centre art gallery

Juried show by Fraser Valley Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists on display until April

A colourful art exhibition by Fraser Valley artists is on display at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Members of the Federation of Canadian Artists, Fraser Valley Chapter have come together for The Power of Colour, a juried show at the O’Connor Group Art Gallery which opened on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

“The artists will use colour to explore their personal vision and individual style,” the Federation of Canadian Artists stated in a press release.

“Colour really does speak. It can be used to convey levels of energy and movement, mood or concepts. Whether highly saturated or soft, greyed hues we can recognize artists by their use of colour.”

Geina Cutts of Chilliwack, who has two pieces in the show, is the only local artist with artwork in the exhibit. Members of the Fraser Valley Chapter stretch from Burnaby to Chilliwack and Cultus Lake.

There will be an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Power of Colour is on display from Wednesday, Feb. 23 to Saturday, April 2 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre (9201 Corbould St.). Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., plus some evenings. Admission is free.

‘Poppies By The Lake’ by Sharyn Olfert.

‘Where’s Waldo’ by Suzette Fram.

‘Thicker Than Water’ by Cindy Johnston.

‘Night Moves’ by Corinne Soles.

‘Poppies By The Lake’ by Sharyn Olfert.
