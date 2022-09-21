PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pumpkins After Dark event lights up Burnaby park with jack-o-lantern art

Giant insects created from carved pumpkins at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Leading up to Halloween, the art of pumpkin carving is on display at Burnaby’s Central Park.

The Pumpkins After Dark attraction opens Thursday (Sept. 22) with 6,000-plus jack-o-lanterns.

The photo-op creations, both spooky and whimsical, are revealed on a kilometre-long, 30-minute walk through the park, starting at Swangard Stadium, with sound effects, music and lighting.

The family-friendly event features pumpkin-carved superheroes, monsters, zombies, giant insects and assorted other displays, including a hippie-era VW van, the cast of “Shrek” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” characters.

Back-lit and attached to wooden display cases painted black, the carved pumpkins are positioned to create Canadian-made works of art worthy of a gallery, as viewed on a media-preview night Wednesday (Sept. 21).

But is it all worth the admission price? That’s debatable.

An adult ticket is $21.95, or $17.95 for youth aged four to 16. There’s also a Family Pack of tickets (two adults, two kids) for $74.80. Details are found on pumpkinsafterdark.com/burnaby.

Food trucks are parked in the stadium, along with pumpkin-y photo ops and carvers at work.

Similar events are also staged in Calgary, Edmonton and Milton, Ont.



