PHOTOS: Upcoming Netflix movie ‘The Mother’ starring Jennifer Lopez comes to Seabird Island

Seabird Island’s gas bar will be making a cameo appearance in an upcoming Netflix production.

The Sqéwqel Gas Bar was closed for three-and-a-half days during the filming of “The Mother,” a thriller starring Jennifer Lopez.

Best known for her decades-long successful singing career and equally noteworthy list of acting and production credits, Lopez plays the titular mother, an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she left earlier in life.

The upcoming film also stars Gael Garcia Bernal (“Mozart in the Jungle, “Y Tu Mama Tambien”), Joseph Fiennes (“Shakespeare in Love”, “Risen”) and Omari Hardwick (“Army of the Dead”, “Power”). Niki Caro is the director, best known for 2020’s “Mulan” and “Whale Rider.”

During filming, a false store facade could be seen in front of the gas bar’s west side and part of its southern wall.

The release date for “The Mother” is currently slated for next year.

Agassiz, Harrison and the surrounding First Nations communities have had several brushes with Netflix and Hollywood fame in recent years.In addition to several Hallmark movies, this portion of the Fraser Valley, sci-fi series “Wayward Pines,” Netflix drama series “Virgin River” and AppleTV’s sci-fi drama “See” starring Jason Momoa were filmed here.

