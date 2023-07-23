PHOTOS: Mission Folk Music Festival continues

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos