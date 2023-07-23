PHOTOS: Mission Folk Music Festival continues

The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
The Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen PhotosThe Mission Folk Music Festival offered something foe every music fan on Saturday. The event wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) so there still plenty of time to head out to Fraser River Heritage Park. / Bob Friesen Photos
Bob Friesen Photo
Bob Friesen Photo
Bob Friesen Photo
Bob Friesen Photo
Bob Friesen Photo
Bob Friesen Photo
Bob Friesen Photo
Bob Friesen Photo

The Mission Folk Music Festival wraps up today (Sunday, July 23) at Fraser River Heritage Park.

Previous story
Moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud ‘Barbenheimer’ double feature
Next story
‘Barbie’ takes box office crown, ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend

Just Posted

Keira McKenzie, 15, and MLA Dan Coulter hold toys, pyjamas and art kits that will be given to kids at BC Children’s Hospital as part of Keira’s ‘Christmas in July’ toy drive. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack burn survivor, 15, holds toy drive for BC Children’s Hospital

Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Anna Burns/Black Press Media)
Case dismissed against former Abbotsford cop accused of sex assault of 3 minors

A 215-hectare wildfire is being held near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. on July 5 and was out of control for almost three weeks. /BC Wildfire Service Photo
Davis Lake wildfire near Mission being held at 215 hectares

Four Abbotsford players will be competing at the upcoming U19 Canadian Rugby Championships.
Four Abbotsford players competing at U19 Canadian Rugby Championships