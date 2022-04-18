PHOTOS: Classic and Custom Car Show held in Abbotsford

The BC Classic and Custom Car Show was held at Tradex in Abbotsford from Friday to Sunday (April 15 to 17), featuring more than 250 vehicles on display indoors. (PHOTOS BY JOHN MORROW)

The BC Classic and Custom Car Show returned to Tradex in Abbotsford over the weekend for the first time in two years.

The 24th annual show ran Friday to Sunday (April 15 to 17) with the theme Cars, Stars and Guitars.

More than 250 cars were on display indoors, and a 1970s show-and-shine took place outside on Saturday and Sunday.

Mike Bovin of Langley unveiled his two-year restoration of a rare 1963 ZO6 split-window Corvette worth more than $2 million. The car was part of a C-2 Corvette feature display, sponsored by Preston Chevrolet.

As part of the live motorsport entertainment/demonstrations, there was a Pro-Street Burnout Contest with the highest known cash payout for such a contest anywhere in North America.

The winner walked away with $2,000 in cash, while the runner-up received $500.

Car owners from across B.C. were on hand, including classic and custom cars from throughout the Fraser Valley.

The BC Classic and Custom Car Show also included an R/C Pit Stop Challenge, indoor R/C car races, a top-fuel nitro dragster performance by Darkside Racing, live entertainment and beer gardens.

