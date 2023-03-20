Orchestra celebrates Easter with Bach’s powerfully moving St. John Passion

“We are very passionate about sacred music and the message it portrays,” says Paula DeWit, musician and conductor for the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra.

Easter is only a few short weeks away and Abbotsford residents have an opportunity to mark the occasion with a special performance from the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra: Johann Sebastian Bach’s St. John Passion, a musical retelling of the Passion of Christ story.

St. John Passion is a beautiful, deeply moving performance well-suited to the Lenten season. Focusing on the suffering and death of Jesus, it also includes passages of scripture traditionally read during Lent, such as the account of the Last Supper and the story of the betrayal of Jesus by Judas.

“We are very passionate about sacred music and the message it portrays,” says Paula DeWit, musician and conductor for the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra. “Bach really captured everyone’s attention with the music’s intensity and fervour when first performed. Prepare to fill your soul as you experience this work that is so relevant in today’s highly charged and turbulent times!”

The CSO and Belle Voci performs at St. James Abbotsford, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. and at Holy Rosary Cathedral, April 1 at 2 p.m. The music is sure to evoke a powerful response from audiences, says CSO Chorus member Shane Hipwell, a self-described rock music fan who’s become equally captivated by classical since joining the chorus in 2018.

“My mind was immediately blown by the intricate beauty and message of Handel’s Messiah which we performed during the Christmas season. I had the pleasure of standing in the front row of the chorus where I listened to the amazing talent and beauty of the symphony orchestra…There were moments where I almost missed my vocal cues as I was captivated by the beauty of this sacred music,” Hipwell says. Learning the music for Bach’s St John Passion has been challenging but rewarding, and “coming to Easter, especially Good Friday, the music will evoke feelings and hopefully the message of the crucifixion story.”

Sonja Strimbei, from the cappella ensemble Belle Voci, agrees.

“March 31 and April 1 will be a special opportunity for audiences in the Fraser Valley to hear this powerful and moving oratorio. Famed for its intensity, the St. John Passion confronts the listener with its profound dramatic narrative, while Bach’s masterful compositions embody all the emotions of the Passion story: Anger, sorrow, tenderness, and hope,” says Strimbei, who performs the soprano solo Zerfließe, mein Herze (Melt, my heart), a sorrowful announcement of Christ’s death.

“One of the many highlights is the well-known movement Herr, unser Herrscher (Lord, our Ruler), a fiery and commanding opening chorus, while the final chorus, Ruht wohl (Rest well, you blessed limbs) complements the opening movement with its gentle evocation of Heaven and the hope of eternal peace.”

Fellow Belle Voci ensemble member Sylwia Karwowska started singing and performing in Poland and has always adored Bach – very powerful when witnessed in person.

“Many people find they are moved to tears by its power and beauty,” Karwowska says. “This will truly be a wonderful concert that compliments the Lenten season perfectly, a must-see event for those of faith and those who feel drawn to baroque/early renaissance music. It’s truly an honour to perform and I am thrilled to be a part of the ensemble for such a special concert.”

Ticket Prices:

Ticket prices start at $10 and are available online here.

Learn more about the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra online here and on Facebook. Learn more about Belle Voci online here. You can also get a sneak preview of what to expect in the video below!

