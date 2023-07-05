Nominations are being accepted until July 15 for the Abbotsford Arts Council’s Arty Awards. The awards will be presented at an event on Sept. 17. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Nominations are being accepted until July 15 for the Abbotsford Arts Council’s Arty Awards. The awards will be presented at an event on Sept. 17. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Nominations open for Abbotsford Arts Council’s Arty Awards

Annual celebration to honour recipients in 9 categories

The Abbotsford Arts Council is accepting nominations until July 15 for their annual celebration of excellence, The Arty Awards.

The awards recognize and honour outstanding artists and arts advocates in the community.

Nominations are being accepted in the following categories: visual arts, performing arts, media arts, literary arts, lifestyle, arts advocate, emerging artist, youth achievement and lifetime achievement.

Nomination forms are available online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com/arty-awards

The Arty Awards ceremony takes place on Sept. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kariton Gallery.

