Nominations open for Abbotsford Arts Council’s Arty Awards

The Abbotsford Arts Council is accepting nominations until July 15 for their annual celebration of excellence, The Arty Awards.
The awards recognize and honour outstanding artists and arts advocates in the community.
Nominations are being accepted in the following categories: visual arts, performing arts, media arts, literary arts, lifestyle, arts advocate, emerging artist, youth achievement and lifetime achievement.
Nomination forms are available online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com/arty-awards
The Arty Awards ceremony takes place on Sept. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kariton Gallery.