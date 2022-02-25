Nira Arora guest speaker at Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora is the guest speaker at the 19th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards on March 10 in Abbotsford.

Reporter, writer, producer and diversity advocate Nira Arora will speak at the 19th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards on Thursday, March 10 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford.

Arora has been the co-host of Virgin Radio’s morning show for 18 years. She has a deep commitment to women, children and families in the community and is a vocal advocate for her fellow visible minorities.

Prior to joining radio, Arora was a host, reporter, writer and producer for many different television programs and local magazines. Most notably, her writing was featured in Vogue India.

She carries with her more than two decades of media experience and has become one of the Lower Mainland’s most sought-after and recognizable female voices and faces. She is a huge supporter of women-driven success.

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards feature 47 nominees in six categories: inclusive environment, marketing, innovative initiative, Champion of Diversity (youth and adult), and effective human resources strategies.

The evening will feature an ethnically diverse dinner, music by Francis Henson and remarks from MC Fred Lee, Vancouver’s “Man About Town.”

Past speakers at the awards night have talked about various forms of cultural diversity, including abilities, ethnicity, gender, age, race, religion, sexual-orientation, and/or socio-economic background.

Archway Community Services presents the event in partnership with the Mission and Chilliwack Community Services as well as the Langley New Directions English Language School.

Previous winners have been businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that work towards building an inclusive community, providing their clients and customers with accessible environments, and having workforces reflective of their community.

Event organizer Patricia Driessen said they are looking forward to being able to host the awards in person again after having to hold the event virtually in 2021.

“While capacity limits have been lifted at the hotel, some nominees and sponsors have chosen to join us virtually which will keep our in-person guest numbers lower than in previous years. We know that many attendees have not been to larger gatherings in a few years and are working hard to create a safe and comfortable space for all,” she said.

Tickets are available at diversityawards.ca. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

