New Ukrainian dance group forms in Abbotsford

Public invited to sign up for classes; group also hosts special events

The BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival comes to Mission every May. A new group forming in Abbotsford, Soloveiko Ukrainian Dance, will help celebrate the culture. (Bob Friesen file photo)

A new Ukrainian dance group has formed in Abbotsford, and a registration event takes place on Monday, Aug. 28.

Soloveiko Ukrainian Dance will hold classes on Monday nights for beginner, intermediate and advanced dancers. The first day of classes is on Sept. 18 at St. Ann’s Parish Centre, 33333 Mayfair Ave.

The group will also host perogy and Easter egg (psyanky) days, as well as a Malanka New Year celebration in early January 2024.

The eastern Fraser Valley has long been recognized as committed to the preservation, development, and enhancement of the Ukrainian culture.

Since 1979, Abbotsford has been the host of two Ukrainian cultural societies – the Fraser Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society and Ukrainian Club of Abbotsford Association – as well as the Yevshan Ukrainian dance group.

Mission has hosted the BC Ukrainian Cultural Festival – the province’s largest such festival – each May for the past 26 years, with hundreds of attendees and dancers from across western Canada.

Following on the heels of COVID-19 closures, when dancers were unable to meet in person, the war in Ukraine dampened spirits for those of Ukrainian-Canadian descent as well as new refugees from Ukraine.

Funds that were previously allocated for dancing and celebration went towards supporting Ukraine and its citizens. Several Ukrainian dance groups running programs have avoided avoid performing dances from the specific impacted regions until peace returns.

However, with an influx of refugees to the Abbotsford area, the demand is building to celebrate and nurture the Ukrainian culture and spirit.

Soloveiko, which is Ukrainian for “nightingale,” is the national bird of Ukraine and is a symbol of song and happiness.

The registration night begins at 6 p.m. at St. Ann’s Parish Centre. Sign-ups can also be done until Sept. 18 online at soloveikoukrainiandance.com or email soloveikoukrainiandance@gmail.com.

