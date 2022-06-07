New music festival brings The Offspring, Mother Mother, other bands to Ambleside Park waterfront

A new Metro Vancouver-area music festival will welcome The Offspring, Mother Mother, Marianas Trench and other alt-rock and pop bands to a waterfront venue this summer.

The inaugural three-day Ambleside Music Festival will take place at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver from Aug. 12-14.

Event presenter GSL Group has organized music festivals at Ambleside Park since 2017, featuring classic-rock bands and treating audiences to mountain and waterfront views.

This summer’s music festival will also feature Walk Off The Earth, Grandson, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jon and Roy, Ria Mae, Tokyo Police Club, Scott Helman, Valley, Hannah Georgas, The Blue Stones and more, on two stages.

The fest offers “VIP experience packages, and elevated food and beverage vendors under the warm Vancouver sunshine.”

Sold starting Tuesday (June 7), general admission weekend adult passes are available for $245 per person, with kids priced at $122.50 each for the weekend. Weekend VIP passes, sold for $525, include private entrance, a lounge with elevated viewing area, free snacks and light meals, private bar and washrooms, and more.

“We are overjoyed to be able to bring a festival to Ambleside Park this summer,” said GSL Group president and CEO, Graham S. Lee.

“We believe that the Ambleside Music Festival will offer something for everyone and will become an important mainstay of the community for years to come. Our vision is to make West Vancouver and the Ambleside Music Festival a key destination and calendar highlight for music on Canada’s West Coast.”

Ambleside Music Festival will partner with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that assists in replenishing the forests of British Columbia. GSL Group will plant one tree for every ticket sold to help restore the forests that have been damaged by recent forest fires and natural disasters.



