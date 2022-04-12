New book details history of Sumas Prairie lynching of Indigenous teen

Author Chad Reimer launches his newest book on Tuesday, April 12 at The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford.

Author and historian Chad Reimer launches his new book on Tuesday, April 12 in Abbotsford.

The event for Deadly Neighbours: A Tale of Colonialism, Cattle Feuds, Murder and Vigilantes in the Far West (Caitlin Press) takes place at 7 p.m. at The Reach Gallery Museum, 32388 Veterans Way.

This event is co-hosted by UFV’s Peace and Reconciliation Center.

In his latest book, Reimer returns to the Sumas Prairie region to examine one of two recorded lynchings in Canadian history. Deadly Neighbours shines a spotlight on one of Canada’s most shocking and misunderstood moments of violence – the murder of Louie Sam, an Indigenous teenager.

Reimer has previously published four books of BC history, including The Trials of Albert Stroebel: Love, Murder and Justice at the End of the Frontier and Before We Lost the Lake: A Natural and Human History of Sumas Valley.

The latter received an honourable mention in the BC Historical Federation’s Historical Writing Awards.

Reimer holds a bachelor of arts in honours history from the University of B.C., along with a master of arts and a PhD in history from York University. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and now lives in Williams Lake, B.C.

