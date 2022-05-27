More than $10K up for grabs in Fraser Valley Music Awards

Submissions now being accepted for program hosted by CIVL Radio in Abbotsford

Indie folk band The Crescent Sky was selected in the 2021 Fraser Valley Music Awards to perform at this year’s Mission Folk Music Festival. A different group will be chosen from this year’s awards to perform at the 2023 festival.

Submissions are now open for the seventh annual Fraser Valley Music Awards (FVMA), with more than $10,000 up for grabs.

The awards are sponsored by CIVL Radio – the University of the Fraser Valley’s campus and community radio station – and feature more than 10 categories in various genres.

Each winner receives a cash prize for being the highest adjudicated applicant in their category.

As well, one nominee will be selected to play at the 2023 Mission Folk Music Festival. Last year’s winner, Crescent Sky, performs at this year’s festival from July 22 to 24.

Artists whose adjudicated submissions are nominated for a 2022 FVMA are automatically eligible for participation in the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote, where the more votes you get, the more cash you win.

There are also other fan-vote categories.

This year’s nominees will also be added to the FVMA archive on the CIVL website (civl.ca), where social media links and music remain posted for years to come. They will automatically be awarded air space to be played on CIVL Radio 101.7.

The FVMA will be held July 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. as part of the Jam in Jubilee concert series at Jubilee Park.

Submissions are open until June 22 at fvma.civl.ca. Businesses interested in getting involved or sponsoring the awards are asked to email fvma@civl.ca.

