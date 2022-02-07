‘Monster Jam’ trucks ready to roll in Vancouver after 3-year ‘pandemic pause’

Tickets on sale Feb. 8 for shows in March at Pacific Coliseum

Grave Digger will soar during a Monster Jam event planned at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum from March 18–20. (submitted photo)

Following a “pandemic pause” of three years in Vancouver, Monster Jam returns to the city next month.

The mega-loud truck show is set to roll at the PNE’s Pacific Coliseum from March 18-20, featuring Grave Digger, Earth Shaker, Megalodon, Scooby-Doo, Jailbird and other big-wheeled vehicles.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam showcases “world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill,” says an event advisory from Feld Entertainment.

The weekend at the Coliseum will include Dreestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions.

Starting Tuesday (Feb. 8), tickets are available on monsterjam.com, where event times and other details are posted. Options include the Monster Jam Pit Party, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet drivers and crews and take photos.

Monster Jam’s “Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness” is posted on the event website.

“As the pandemic recovery progresses,” the company notes, “Monster Jam continues to monitor changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on provincial and local requirements.”

RELATED STORY, from 2018: Young female Monster Jam driver inspires young girls in crowd



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

EntertainmentMetro VancouverTrucks