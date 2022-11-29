Metal Fest is coming to Abbotsford on Jan. 14, 2023.

Metal Fest coming to Abbotsford on Jan. 14, 2023

Charity fundraiser will see several bands play at Fraternal Order of Eagles building

Metal Fest is coming to Abbotsford early in the new year.

The all-ages charity event is set to rock out at the Fraternal Order of Eagles building (33868 Essendene Avenue) in downtown Abbotsford on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Metal Fest has a $15 cover and all attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Abbotsford Food Bank. Event organizer Steve Ricardo stated that it’s important to support the local food bank especially after the holiday season.

Bands scheduled to perform include: Calm Like A Bomb, Dirty Audio Machine, Neveranother, Fallen Starts and Organoizers.

There will also be a raffle draw for a new Jackson guitar that will be given away on the night of the event. Partial proceeds from the raffle will also go to the Abbotsford Food Bank.

