‘KOOZA’ coming to Vancouver in 2023 with ‘breathtaking return to origins of Cirque du Soleil’

High-wire, teeterboard and Wheel of Death acts will be featured next fall

Under the circus company’s familiar Big Top at Concord Pacific Place, Cirque du Soleil’s “KOOZA” show is coming to Vancouver next fall.

For a two-month run starting Oct. 21, 2023, audiences will be “swept away in the world of ‘KOOZA’ packed with whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colorful sets, and a powerful live score.”

With high-wire, teeterboard and Wheel of Death acts, “KOOZA” debuted in 2007 and has since entertained close to eight million spectators in 65 cities around the world.

The show is billed as “a breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil,” as it “pays tribute to traditional circus in all its splendor with audacious acrobatic prowess and bold comedy.

“Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, ‘KOOZA’ follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom.”

General-admission tickets are sold on cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.

Last March, Cirque du Soleil was back in Vancouver with a new-look “Alegria,” the company’s first show in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a spring run of the show, a 2,600-seat “Big Top” was set up at Concord Pacific Place as an “in the round” stage for the show’s 53 performers, including acrobats, clowns, musicians and singers from 19 countries.

