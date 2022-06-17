Jam in Jubilee concert series returns to Abbotsford in July

The Jam in Jubilee concert series returns to Jubilee Park every Thursday night in July. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford Arts Council’s (AAC) free community arts festival Jam in Jubilee returns to Jubilee Park for the first time since the summer of 2019.

The 13th annual concert series and community art market takes place every Thursday in July at the park located at 2552 McCallum Rd.

Food trucks, merchants and artisans are on hand for the vendor market starting at 6 p.m.

Music starts at 7 p.m. each night and is followed by a closing musical performance indoors at Townhall Public House (33720 South Fraser Way) for Jam in Jubilee After Dark, sponsored by CIVL Radio since 2014.

Primary hosting duties for this year’s festivities will be undertaken by returning host, Fraser Valley Pride committee member Anida, Queen of the Valley.

Anida reprises her MC role from previous seasons in the park, as well as a variety of AAC-sponsored virtual and other in-person performances over the years.

Special for this year’s Jam in Jubilee celebration, on July 21, will be the first in-person presentation of the Fraser Valley Music Awards since 2019 in Chilliwack.

The seventh annual CIVL-sponsored event will announce winners of more than a dozen awards and $10,170 in cash prizes live in Jubilee Park between live performances by nominees from across the Fraser Valley.

Submissions are open at fvma.civl.ca for this year’s awards until June 22.

The lineup for Jam in Jubilee is as follows:

• July 7 – Jada Klein, Wayfie and Teon Gibbs

• July 14 – Alwaysreve, Mamarudegyal MTHC and Known

• July 21 – Fraser Valley Music Awards

• July 28 – The Besnard Lakes, Blessed and Mauvey

Jam in Jubilee was established in 2020 after taking over the Jammin in Jubilee banner from the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association.

What began as an entirely volunteer-run, ostensibly unfunded community initiative with 100 weekly attendees now hosts more than 1,000 people nightly.

Sophia Suderman, executive director of Atangard Community Project, was the original volunteer coordinator, supported by an active community of engaged youth.

After Suderman’s hiring as AAC executive director, AAC integrated BC Community Gaming and other arts and culture funding into Jam in Jubilee.

This year’s concert series is the first year under AAC executive director Eileen Stephens.

Visit jaminjubilee.com or call 604-852-9358 for more information.

