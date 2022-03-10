Inuk singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark, shown in a handout photo, will be feted with a humanitarian award at the Juno Awards this spring. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says it’s honouring the Arviat, Nunavut-raised musician for her “long-standing dedication” to improving the lives of Indigenous youth in Northern Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Denise Grant

Inuk musician Susan Aglukark to receive humanitarian award at Junos

Aglukark’s charity supports Northern Inuit, First Nations and Métis youth

Inuk singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark will be feted with a humanitarian award at the Juno Awards this spring.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says it’s recognizing the Arviat, Nunavut-raised musician for her “long-standing dedication” to improving the lives of children and youth in Northern Indigenous communities.

Aglukark, who’s won three Juno Awards for her distinct blend of Inuit folk, country and pop music, is the founder of the Arctic Rose Foundation.

The charitable organization, which operates in three communities across Nunavut, supports Northern Inuit, First Nations and Métis youth through after-school programs and other creative and cultural endeavours.

Presented by Music Canada, the Humanitarian Award is handed out annually to Canadian musicians who have made a significant philanthropic impact.

Aglukark is set to receive the honour at the Juno opening night awards May 14. More awards will be handed out at a televised bash May 15.

“It is an honour to receive this award, and a privilege to have had the opportunity to help create safe spaces for Northern Inuit and Indigenous youth to explore their own potential and forge cultural connections,” Aglukark said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am proud of the work our team at the Arctic Rose Foundation has achieved so far, and look forward to expanding our footprint across the North.”

—The Canadian Press

