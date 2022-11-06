Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford stages The Magician’s Nephew

(From left) Shana Pierce, Marcus Miller and Rebecca Dougan perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of The Magician’s Nephew. (Photo by Dianna Lewis Photography)

The latest production by Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford opens Friday, Nov. 11.

The new Canadian adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s The Magician’s Nephew runs until Nov. 19 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way. This version was first produced at the Shaw Festival in 2018 and adapted by Michael O’Brien and Tim Carroll.

The Magician’s Nephew takes audiences on a magical and breathtaking journey to Narnia at the time of its creation.

Young Digory and his friend, Polly, discover a way to explore other worlds, but in doing so, inadvertently release a malevolent queen into the universe who could bring complete destruction to every world in the cosmos.

This new adaption tells a profound story of what it means to do the right thing in the face of great evil and promises to inspire audiences of all ages.

‘We’re very excited to be presenting this classic story, especially because it’s been adapted for the stage by Canadian artists,” said Ken Hildebrandt, executive/artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre.

“We’re the first company outside of the Shaw Festival to stage The Magician’s Nephew. and audiences are in for a highly theatrical, entertaining and inspiring experience.”

RELATED: Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford seeks new board members

Taking on the role of young Digory is Rebecca Dougan of Maple Ridge, and the role of Polly is played by Shana Pierce of Langley.

Playing the evil Queen Jadis is Karis Duncalfe of Abbotsford, while the role of Aslan is played by Gallery 7 Theatre veteran performer Andrew Abrahams, also of Abbotsford.

Rounding out the cast are Zachary Born, Tamara Charman, Genevieve Dougan, Sarah Green, Makenna Marples, Marcus Miller, Alyssa Straus, Julie Tam and Brady Moore.

Gabe Kirkley of Vancouver is the production’s director and is also designing the sound and projections. Kirkley is a graduate of the University of the Fraser Valley and has designed sound and lights for a variety of productions at Gallery 7 Theatre.

He appeared on stage in Around the World in 80 Days and recently directed an original digital production of The Little Prince for the theatre.

Fight choreography is by Stephen Elcheschen; dance choreography is by Paige Fraser; set design is by Jeff Kiers; costumes, makeup and hair design are by Jennifer Mamchur; and props design and production photography are by Dianna Lewis. Stage managing the production is Nelly Fargeon.

The Magician’s Nephew runs Nov. 11 and 12 and 16-19 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Nov. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.

Visit gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940 for tickets and more information.

Arts and EntertainmentLive theatre