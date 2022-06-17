Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford seeks new board members

Company looking for people with governance experience or skills

Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford is seeking members for its board of directors. (Stock photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford is accepting applications from people interested in serving on its board of directors.

This is a semi-professional community-based theatre company with a vision to bring hope, reconciliation and redemption to individuals and the community.

Gallery 7 Theatre is looking for people who have governance experience or skills such as providing oversight in the practical aspects of an organization, including society and charitable structure, finance, fundraising, networking and community connections, facilities and real estate, evaluation and strategic planning, and future growth.

Executive/artistic director Ken Hildebrandt said Gallery 7 Theatre is enhanced every time someone participates in any, or many, of these ways.

“We are personally enriched in making new friends and deepening our understanding of concepts and skills. Our community is a safer and more compassionate home as we grapple with our challenges and issues in a way that brings about better understanding and pathways towards hope and reconciliation,” he said.

Those interested in serving on the board are asked to contact Gallery 7 Theatre at 604-504-5940 or info@gallery7theatre.com.

They should provide some information on how they feel they could be an asset to the board.

Qualified candidates will be contacted by the theatre’s nominations committee for further discussion and an interview. All board members are elected by the theatre’s membership to serve a two-year term up to a maximum of three consecutive terms.

Arts and cultureTheatre