Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford holds auditions for The Secret Garden

Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford hosts auditions on Nov. 23 and 24 for its production of Francis Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden, with music by Lucy Simon and book and lyrics by Marsha Norman.

Auditions are open to performers from all backgrounds and experience levels ages 14and up. Performers from the South Asian community are especially invited to audition.

“We are finally able to present this very beautiful production that celebrates hope, renewal and new starts,” said Ken Hildebrandt, executive/artistic director of Gallery 7 Theatre.

“We were two weeks away from opening the show when COVID hit and shut everything down. Post pandemic, this show will have even greater relevance, one I know will be a cathartic and soul-nourishing theatre experience for people of all ages.”

Orphaned in India, young Mary Lennox journeys back to England to live with her reclusive and embittered Uncle Archibald and his invalid son, Colin.

Struggling to come to terms with her new life at Misselthwaite Manor, with its ghostly hallways and vast moors, Mary discovers a secret garden hidden away and abandoned on the estate.

A story of healing and renewal emerges as Mary dedicates herself to restoring the garden to its former glory and forges new friendships with an eclectic mix of colourful characters along the way.

The Secret Garden will be directed by Hildebrandt, a graduate of the UFV \theatre department with experience directing many productions, including Doubt, A Parable, Halo, The Giver, Lord of the Flies and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Visit gallery7theatre.com to register for an audition or for more information or call 604-504-5940.

Most roles are open, although a select few have already been cast due to this being a postponed production from 2021. Interested performers are encouraged to visit the theatre’s website and consult the Actor’s Information Guide to see what roles are available.

Those interested in working behind the scenes are also encouraged to contact the theatre.

The Secret Garden runs March 17 and 18 and 21-25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on March 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. Rehearsals begin in December.

