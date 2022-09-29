Fundraiser in Abbotsford supports Mennonite Historical Society

Event on Oct. 2 at South Abbotsford MB Church features music and food

A concert for the Mennonite Historical Society takes place in Abbotsford on Oct. 2. (Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)

The Mennonite Historical Society of BC holds its annual fall fundraiser in Abbotsford on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event will focus on the Mennonite tradition of music. It takes place at South Abbotsford MB Church at 32424 Huntingdon Rd.

This year’s event will feature Dean Wedel and the MEI Concert Choir, with a special performance by violinist Julia Toews. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the presentation will be followed by faspa and a light meal at 4 p.m.

Mennonites have a long history of music-making, dating back to their sojourn in Russia, where they specialized in four-part harmony choir.

The fundraiser supports the Mennonite Historical Society, a non-profit that relies completely on community support. For tickets, call 604-853-6177 or purchase online at mhsbc.com.

