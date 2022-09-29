A concert for the Mennonite Historical Society takes place in Abbotsford on Oct. 2. (Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)

A concert for the Mennonite Historical Society takes place in Abbotsford on Oct. 2. (Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)

Fundraiser in Abbotsford supports Mennonite Historical Society

Event on Oct. 2 at South Abbotsford MB Church features music and food

The Mennonite Historical Society of BC holds its annual fall fundraiser in Abbotsford on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event will focus on the Mennonite tradition of music. It takes place at South Abbotsford MB Church at 32424 Huntingdon Rd.

This year’s event will feature Dean Wedel and the MEI Concert Choir, with a special performance by violinist Julia Toews. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the presentation will be followed by faspa and a light meal at 4 p.m.

Mennonites have a long history of music-making, dating back to their sojourn in Russia, where they specialized in four-part harmony choir.

The fundraiser supports the Mennonite Historical Society, a non-profit that relies completely on community support. For tickets, call 604-853-6177 or purchase online at mhsbc.com.

Eventsfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Actor Ben Ayres chats about upcoming Hallmark movie, filming in Agassiz-Harrison
Next story
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59, says manager

Just Posted

The annual Girls Fly Too event at Abbotsford International Airport was scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, but it has been postponed. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Girls Fly Too event postponed in Abbotsford over Transport Canada ‘demands’

Fraser Health opened several vaccination clinics, including this one in Chilliwack seen here on Sept. 26, 2022, where residents can receive a COVID-19 booster dose this fall, including the Omicron (bivalent) booster. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Health opens vaccination booster clinics across the region

A concert for the Mennonite Historical Society takes place in Abbotsford on Oct. 2. (Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)
Fundraiser in Abbotsford supports Mennonite Historical Society

Actor Benjamin Ayres (left) poses with Allen and Karolin at Harrison Hot Springs Resort. He stayed at the resort while filming “Long Lost Christmas” in Agassiz-Harrison for the past two weeks. (Instagram/@benjaminayres)
VIDEO: Actor Ben Ayres chats about upcoming Hallmark movie, filming in Agassiz-Harrison

Pop-up banner image