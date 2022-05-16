Free one-day dance camp offered to kids in Abbotsford

Program on May 28 and 29 open to those not currently enrolled in dance school

Mary Boonstra (front, right) of Legacy Dance Productions received a $3,000 cheque from Steve Carlton (front), Stan Petersen (left) and Hank Kroeker from the BC Summer Games Legacy Fund in July 2021. Danielle Bremner and Krista Tingley of Legacy are also in the photo. (File photo)

A $3,000 grant that was awarded in July 2021 is now being used to offer a free dance camp for kids in Abbotsford.

The one-day camp – called Everybody Dance Now – is being offered this month through Legacy Dance Productions (32925 Ventura Ave.) and is for kids ages five to 12 who are not currently enrolled in a dance school.

Camp dates are Saturday, May 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. or Sunday, May 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

“The camp is specifically designed for children who may not have the financial means to attend a dance school and for children who would love an opportunity to dance in a variety of styles with our team all while making memories and having fun,” said Mary Boonstra of Legacy Dance Productions.

Limited spots are available in each camp. Visit legacydanceproductions.ca to register or for more information.

A grant to offer the program was provided by the BC Summer Games Legacy Fund 2016.

RELATED: Grant of $3,000 awarded to Abbotsford dance program

DanceRecreation