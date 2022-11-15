Fraser Valley Watermedia Society holds fall arts show

Event runs Nov. 18 to 20 at Clearbrook Library in Abbotsford

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society holds its fall art show Nov. 18-20 at Clearbrook Library in Abbotsford.

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society hosts a fall art show from Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20 at Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way).

The show will feature a wide range of watermedia paintings by local artists. All of the paintings will be available for purchase.

The opening takes place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 and continues during library hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday).

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society invites new members to join. Members meet weekly either by Zoom or in person at W. J. Mouat Secondary.

Email fvwatermediasociety@gmail.com for more information about the show or membership. More details are also available at fvwatermediasociety.com

