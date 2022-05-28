Fraser Valley Symphony showcases Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky

Pianist Jane Hayes is the featured soloist on June 5 in Abbotsford at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season.

The Fraser Valley Symphony (FVS) presents its final concert of its 38th season on Sunday, June 5 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky features the musical works from the Romantic tradition, including the Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture by Tchaikovksy with its famous love theme, and In the Steppes of Central Asia, a tone poem by Alexander Borodin.

Featured soloist will be pianist Jane Hayes, popular soloist with the Fraser Valley Symphony, playing the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Symphony seeks new musicians

Since her debut with the Toronto Symphony, Hayes’ concerts have taken her across Canada, the United States and Europe.

As a performer and teacher, Hayes has been noted for her involvement in making contemporary music accessible to audiences, students and teachers.

She is currently director of keyboard studies at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and was awarded honorary life membership status in the Canadian Music Festival Adjudicators Association in 2011.

Founded in 1984, the FVS is composed of musicians from Abbotsford and surrounding communities and is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley region. Lindsay Mellor is the conductor/music director.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. (Doors open at 2:30 p.m.) Tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors/students and $6 for children ages 12 and under.

They are available online at fraservalleysymphony.org and at King’s Music. Tickets also sold at the door, if available.

Arts and cultureLive music