Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.

The Fraser Valley Symphony presents its grand finale concert of its 39th season on Sunday, June 4 in Abbotsford.

The Magic of Opera takes place at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way. Doors open at 2:30.

The afternoon will be filled with melodies from Puccini, Verdi, Offenbach, Strauss, Mascagni and Bernstein.

Guest artists will be soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace, singing duets and arias from operas such as Rigoletto, The Merry Widow and Die Fledermaus.

The symphony will also perform some instrumental pieces from the opera world.

Krueger hails from Abbotsford and is recognized for her expressive lyric tone and thrilling high notes. Her performances have taken her from Canada to Europe.

She has worked with some of Canada’s leading orchestras, including Bramwell Tovey and the Vancouver Symphony, the Victoria Symphony, the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony and the Newfoundland Symphony.

Wallace, who hails from Victoria, completed a master of music in opera at the University of B.C. He has sung with companies such as the Calgary Opera, the Pacific Opera Victoria, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and the Vancouver Bach Choir.

He remains an active performer in Canada and, most recently, on tour in China.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, and $6 for kids 12 and under. They can be purchased at King’s Music or online at fraservalleysymphony.org. Tickets are also sold at the door, if available.

For more information, visit the website or call 604-744-9110.

