Fraser Valley Symphony presents Finlandia in Abbotsford

Violinist Domagoj Ivanovic is the featured soloist at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s concert, Finlandia, in Abbotsford on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Fraser Valley Symphony (FVS) presents its first concert of the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Abbotsford.

Finlandia features the music of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius and takes place at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2:30 p.m.) at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Guest violin soloist Domagoj Ivanovic will play the Sibelius Violin Concerto in D Minor, Op. 47.

Ivanovic grew up in Croatia, beginning his violin studies at the age of seven. He moved to Canada in 2007 after graduating with a doctor of musical arts in violin performance from the University of Miami, where he also served as an assistant concertmaster for the Miami Symphony Orchestra.

Ivanovic has established himself as a violinist and an educator in the greater Vancouver area. He is currently co-head of the violin department at the Vancouver Academy of Music and co-director of the Vancouver Chamber Players’ chamber music series.

As a soloist, Ivanovic has appeared with several orchestras, including the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra and the Miami Symphony Orchestra.

Described as a player with “clear technique and great sensitivity,” he has performed all over Europe and North America, as well as in China, Taiwan and Singapore.

Other works on the program include Sibelius’s most famous work, Finlandia, and several selections from the King Christian II Suite.

Founded in 1984, the FVS is composed of musicians from Abbotsford and surrounding communities and is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley. Lindsay Mellor is the conductor/music director.

Tickets for the concert are $25 for adults, $18 for senior and students, and $6 for children (12 years and younger). They can be purchased at King’s Music in Abbotsford and online at fraservalleysymphony.org.

Tickets are also sold at the door as available. Visit the website or call 604-744-9110 for more information.

