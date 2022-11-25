Fraser Valley Stage presents two festive musicals in Abbotsford

Starring in Fraser Valley Stage’s production of Plaid Tidings are (from left) Jake Hildebrand, Dann Wilhelm, Christopher Hall and Brad Dewar. (Photo by Jean Konda-Witte)

Fraser Valley Stage (FVS) presents two musicals in Abbotsford over the holiday season.

Winter Wonderettes and Plaid Tidings run Dec. 1 to 10 on alternate days at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way.

Winter Wonderettes – a seasonal followup to The Marvelous Wonderettes by Roger Bean – features four best friends working the holiday shift at the local hardware store. But when Santa turns up missing, the girls must use their talent and ingenuity to save the big annual holiday party.

The cast features Dianna Fast as Betty Jean, Tiffany King as Missy, Shayna Kerrie as Suzy and Elizabeth Seaman as Cindy Lou.

“This is a great family-friendly Christmas show and I know our audiences will absolutely love the Wonderettes,” says co-producer Kathy McWhinney. “Their voices are really well-matched, their personalities shine through and there is non-stop action on stage to keep everyone entertained.”

Winter Wonderettes takes a trip down memory lane with ’60s versions of holiday classics such as Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town; Jingle Bell Rock; Run, Rudolph, Run; and Winter Wonderland.

Plaid Tidings is a Christmas-themed sequel to the popular Forever Plaid, known for its high-energy amazing harmonies and plenty of laughs, which FVS brought to the Abbotsford stage in 2019.

“Plaid Tidings brings us back to a more innocent time where the music was infectious and Christmas carols ruled the airwaves,” says director Dann Wilhelm. “The fab foursome of Plaids return to Earth once again to share their love of tight harmonies and goofy antics. Their humour and heart will charm your bobby-socks off.”

Reprising their original roles are Dann Wilhelm as Frankie, Christopher Hall as Jinx, Jake Hildebrand as Sparky and Brad Dewar as Smudge.

These four guys have embraced their Plaid persona both on and off stage.

“They eat, sleep and breathe all things ‘Plaid’ and in fact have their own ‘Plaid Podcast,’ ” says co-producer Al Pattison. “Their love of this show and their commitment to each of their roles will shine through onstage, once again bringing the audience to their feet every show.”

Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favourites, including their riotous three-minute-and-11-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and the Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis.

Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., with three matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $32 for adults and $28 for seniors/children and can be purchased for reserved seating online at fraservalleystage.com or by calling 604-302-1235. Visit the website for exact show times and more details.

Arts and EntertainmentLive theatre