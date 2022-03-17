Fraser Valley Stage presents musical comedy Nunsense in Abbotsford

Starring as the Little Sisters of Hoboken in Fraser Valley Stage’s production of Nunsense are (from left) Deanne Moore, Paulina Harskamp, Danica Domay, Kathryn Ferguson and Lauren Trotzuk. (Photo by Jean Konda-Witte)

Fraser Valley Stage is back doing what they do best – entertaining audiences with song, dance and lots of laughs.

Their upcoming production is the nonsensical musical comedy Nunsense, which opens Thursday, March 24 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre (2329 Crescent Way).

“I can’t think of a better time to bring this outrageous comedy to life for our audiences,” said producer Jean Konda-Witte. “The talent in this show is over the top. With catchy, original songs, irreverent physical comedy and dance numbers from tap to ballet, Nunsense is the perfect antidote for today’s troubled world.”

Dan Goggin wrote the book, music and lyrics for Nunsense, which later became the second-longest-running off-Broadway show in history and later a spinoff TV show.

Nunsense follows the misadventures of five Little Sisters of Hoboken trying to manage a musical fundraiser to cover funeral costs for their fellow sisters who were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook.

Sister Leo (Danica Domay) is young and sweet and wants to be the first ballerina nun; the street-wise Sister Robert Anne (Kathryn Ferguson) talks tough but has a heart of gold; befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia (Deanne Moore) lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head and is the picture of innocence; Sister Mary Hubert (Lauren Trotzuk) is second in command and tries to be dignified but isn’t; and leading the charge is the formidable Rev. Mother, Sister Mary Regina, (Paulina Harskamp), a former circus performer who can’t resist the spotlight and “whose bark is worse than her bite.”

Together this madcap quintet stages a talent show in a school gym with large dreams but very little talent. Their entertainment includes solo star turns, spontaneous dance routines and audience interaction.

“It’s a super-cute show that’s going to make you laugh,” said director Dianna Fast. “That’s what we all need right now. We need some laughter and this show is going to deliver.”

Choreographers Mary Boonstra and Brianna Deitch of Legacy Dance Productions in Abbotsford have put the finishing touches on the dance routines, and music director Kerry O’Donovan will lead the six-piece band and join them onstage as part of the fun.

Nunsense runs for 10 performances, March 24 to April 2. Evening shows are at 7:30 pm and the three matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets for reserved seating are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students (plus a $1.50 fee) and can be purchased online at fraservalleystage.com or by calling 604-302-1235. Some tickets may be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

