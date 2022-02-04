Former Abbotsford book store owner publishes book of Jewish poetry

Simon Constam operated The Bookworks on Montrose in the ’80s

A former local bookstore owner will be making a cross-country tour this spring to promote his new book of poems with a stop in Abbotsford.

Simon Constam owned and operated The Bookworks on Montrose Avenue for 13 years up until 1990 before moving back east.

“I love the place,” Constam said. “I have incredibly wonderful memories.”

Brought Down is a book of Jewish poems that Constam said has universal appeal and is open to people of other religions.

ALSO SEE: Abbotsford author releases new children’s book

“The book basically talks about my daily struggles with God,” he explained. “It has a lot of Jewish terms, but there is a glossary in the back that explains them.”

Originally from Ontario, Constam moved to the Fraser Valley and worked for StarFM. He had a popular radio spot called “Simon Says” that explored various bits of trivia. He produced more than 300 episodes.

He opened his Abbotsford book store with institutional sales in mind, mainly to the various prisons in the area.

“We had a strong profile in the community,” Constam recalled. “We had Pierre Berton come to the book store once and 300 people lined up to get autographs for their books.”

Dates, times and location of Constam’s book reading in Abbotsford will be released at a later date.

Arts and cultureBooks