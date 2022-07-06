Folk and Friends Concert in Abbotsford on July 10

Local violinist Calvin Dyck plays with the Vancouver Island Symphony at the Folk and Friends Concert on July 10 in Abbotsford. (Photo courtesy Diamonds Edge Photography)

A folk-inspired concert featuring string players from the Vancouver Island Symphony, including Abbotsford violinist Calvin Dyck, takes place Sunday, July 10.

The Folk and Friends Concert is at 7 p.m. at the Mennonite Heritage Museum at 1818 Clearbrook Rd.

The featured works are the String Quintet No.2, Op.77 by Dvorak, and Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances.

The Quintet in G that Dvorak completed in 1875 was composed for a chamber music competition sponsored by a Prague organization named the Artistic Circle.

ALSO SEE: Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir performs in Abbotsford

It won the prize and lavish praise from the jury for its “distinction of theme, technical skill in polyphonic composition, and mastery of form” and “knowledge of the instruments.”

The Romanian Folk Dances are a suite of seven dances, collected by Bartok during his visit to various villages, and later assembled in this collection.

They reflect Bohemian, Slovak, Hungarian and Romanian folk music traditions. Originally set for piano, they were later orchestrated for a string ensemble.

Rounding out the program are a set of sing-along Canadian folk songs, including the Log Drivers Waltz, Alberta Bound and Wellerman.

Tickets for the event are available at eventbrite.ca. Visit calvindyck.com for more information.

Live music