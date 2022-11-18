Festival of Trees, Santa and Christmas market at Abbotsford Tradex all weekend

The West Coast Christmas Show is coming to Tradex in Abbotsford for three days, Nov. 18 to 20. (Photo courtesy West Coast Christmas Show)

Christmas is back at Tradex in Abbotsford.

The 15th Annual West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Market runs Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, with a full line-up of entertainment, a market including many specialty foods, and a return of the Festival of Trees.

There will also be photo opportunities with Santa around the show, a special ‘Santa’s Workshop and Elf Activity Area’ for kids to enjoy, and an online Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

Stop on the way in to have a look at the trees on display. Each was decorated by a local organization, and the one with the most votes will win a cash prize to help their cause. That cash comes at least partly from a $2 donation to vote for your favourite. In return, one lucky voter will be selected in a random draw to win a photography-themed prize package.

There is continuous entertainment on the Festive Performance Stage, the featuring a wide variety of music and dance groups, including the Rick Hansen Secondary School Band, the Central Fraser Valley Fiddlers, the MEI Chamber Singers and the Royal City Youth Ballet, among others.

The big draw, of course, is the market, which features gifts, fancy foods, personal services, decor ideas, festive live florals, and culinary inspirations under one roof.

The website for the event lists original art, pottery, crafts, woodwork, textile art and fashion designs, specialty foods, home decor, clothing, furniture, jewellery, candles, soaps, and much more.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, including a schedule of entertainment and times to see Santa, visit the website. Ticket prices vary depending on age, and are discounted when purchased online at westcoastchristmasshow.com.

