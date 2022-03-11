Dungeons and Dragons spring break day camp offered in Abbotsford

Boardwalk Cafe and Games in Abbotsford is holding a Dungeon and Dragons day camp over spring break from March 14 to 18. (Submitted photo)

Boardwalk Cafe and Games in Abbotsford is holding a new Dungeons and Dragons spring break day camp from March 14 to 18.

The camp is open to kids ages eight to 14 and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Participants will learn everything required to play the world-famous role-playing game, including creating a character, leveling up, and even creating their own adventures.

Campers are also provided with all of the required supplies for their adventure, including a set of dice from local company Adventure Dice. Lunch and snacks are also provided each day.

Participants are not required to have any previous knowledge of the game though confidence in reading and basic math is strongly encouraged.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Boardwalk Cafe and Games looking for BIPOC artist for mural

Cafe owner Darin Graham said staff have had fun running introductory one-session adventures for kids and want to give them a chance to learn more about D & D.

“Dungeons and Dragons has exploded in popularity over the past few years and kids seem to be eager to dive into their imaginations, work together, and become heroes,” he said.

COVID-19 health protocols will be followed, including proof of vaccination for anyone 12 and older, daily health checks and face maks when not seated at a table.

For registration costs or to sign up, search “Dungeons and Dragons Day Camp” at eventbrite.ca. Registration is limited to 20 participants.

EntertainmentGames and Toys