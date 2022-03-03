The cover of Lest We Forget What our Eyes Have Seen by Manjit Sandhu of Abbotsford.

Display features 15 watercolour paintings of Abbotsford history

Show runs until March 12 at House of Fine Arts on West Railway Street

An exhibition at the House of Fine Art (2485 West Railway St.) in Abbotsford features 15 original watercolour paintings depicting history of the area. The display runs from now until March 12.

Among the work is a painting of Dave Kandal – former mayor of Matsqui – on horseback, waving as if bidding viewers to see Abbotsford’s interesting history, portrayed in watercolour by local artist Manjit S. Sandhu.

More than 100 paintings are included in Sandhu’s recent book, Lest We Forget What our Eyes Have Seen, which is available at The Reach Gallery Museum or from the artist.

Sandhu has completed more than 400 paintings that show aspects of Abbotsford’s history and people. The paintings at the House of Fine Art (HOFA) are a sneak preview of those not reproduced in his book.

Art displayed at the HOFA is supplied by members of the Central Fraser Valley Graphic Guild.

Manjit Sandhu of Abbotsford has released the book Lest We Forget What our Eyes Have Seen, filled with more than 100 paintings depicting local history.

