Disc golf kits fly into Fraser Valley Regional Library

Fraser Valley Regional Library has added disc golf kits to its lending collection.

Disc golf is a fast-growing outdoor sport played like regular golf except with discs thrown into baskets. Accessible to players of all ages and abilities, the game can be played year round at the many free courses around the region, rain or shine.

FVRL’s disc golf kits, free to borrow with a library card, are designed for one or two players and include six discs — two putters, two mid-ranges and two fairway drivers.

“Inflation-friendly and sustainable, disc golf is a thrilling addition to the FVRL Playground. The sport builds more than muscles, it fosters brain health through focus, movement and practice,” Heather Scoular, director of customer experience at FVRL, said in a press release.

“It uniquely supports the STEAM-related learning principles of math, engineering and physics as players learn about course geometry, disc turning radius, speed and game scoring.”

To celebrate this addition to its lending collection, FVRL is giving away five beginner disc golf kits, each containing three discs and valued at $50. The contest, online at fvrldiscgolf.lndg.page/pSdSgM, runs until Oct. 20, and participants may submit an entry once every 24 hours. Winners will be selected randomly on Oct. 31.

To learn more about FVRL's disc golf kits, watch an instructional videos and place a hold on a kit, visit fvrl.ca/discgolf.



