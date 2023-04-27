The Devised Theatre Showcase takes place at the Abbotsford UFV campus on April 27 and 28. (Submitted file photo)

Devised Theatre Showcase presented at UFV in Abbotsford

Production presented by fourth-year students on April 27 and 28

University of the Fraser Valley’s fourth-year devised theatre class holds its Devised Theatre Showcase on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28.

The show takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday in the performance studio (building D) at the Abbotsford campus, 33844 King Rd.

The Devised Theatre Showcase is the final project presented by the fourth-year students and is a chance for them to apply everything they have learned in the course.

This year’s brand-new production, Sound of Mind, features a series of vignettes about our struggles with communication.

Students examine the mental, physical and emotional obstacles surrounding communication, and how some of these communication differences may affect people’s abilities to fit into a “typical” world.”

RELATED: Interpret arts festival at UFV Abbotsford includes exhibits and live theatre

The production is presented by Sarah Byers, Brooklyn Doornbos, Jenn Romano, Doris Huang, and Sara Oliva Morales.

The course is taught by UFV associate professor Parjad Sharifi, with support from wardrobe manager Heather Robertson, technical director Jared Raschke, and production manager Giuseppe Condello.

The showcase is part of Interpret: A Creative and Performing Arts Festival.

The devised theatre performances include post-show talk-backs. Tickets can be reserved at eventbrite.ca (search “Devised Theatre Showcase”) up to two hours before show times. Seating is limited.

Visit ufv.ca/plays for more information about upcoming productions.

