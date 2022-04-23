Creative and Performing Arts Festival coming to UFV in Abbotsford

University of the Fraser Valley features Interpret festival on April 29

University of the Fraser Valley Theatre presented William Shakespeare’s Pericles in late March and early April. The department is now among those participating in the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on April 29 at the Abbotsford UFV campus. (UFV photo)

The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) School of Creative Arts with UFV Graphic and Digital Design are holding the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on Friday, April 29.

The third annual event is open to the public and runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at the UFV Abbotsford campus (33844 King Rd.) in buildings B, C and D.

Interpret features live performances from UFV Theatre’s fourth-year directing class, film and media arts screenings, an art exhibition by the visual arts graduating class, and a showcase by graphic and digital design graduating students.

Admission is free, but registration is required on eventbrite.ca (search “Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival”), where guests will be entered to win a raffle price.

The event schedule can also be viewed on Eventbrite.

