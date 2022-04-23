University of the Fraser Valley Theatre presented William Shakespeare’s Pericles in late March and early April. The department is now among those participating in the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on April 29 at the Abbotsford UFV campus. (UFV photo)

University of the Fraser Valley Theatre presented William Shakespeare’s Pericles in late March and early April. The department is now among those participating in the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on April 29 at the Abbotsford UFV campus. (UFV photo)

Creative and Performing Arts Festival coming to UFV in Abbotsford

University of the Fraser Valley features Interpret festival on April 29

The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) School of Creative Arts with UFV Graphic and Digital Design are holding the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on Friday, April 29.

The third annual event is open to the public and runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at the UFV Abbotsford campus (33844 King Rd.) in buildings B, C and D.

Interpret features live performances from UFV Theatre’s fourth-year directing class, film and media arts screenings, an art exhibition by the visual arts graduating class, and a showcase by graphic and digital design graduating students.

Admission is free, but registration is required on eventbrite.ca (search “Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival”), where guests will be entered to win a raffle price.

The event schedule can also be viewed on Eventbrite.

RELATED: UFV launches school of creative arts

Arts and cultureEntertainment

Previous story
Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford presents Panic Squad and Friends
Next story
UPDATE: New date announced for comedian Derek Edwards’ show in Chilliwack

Just Posted

The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Reptiles galore at club’s annual spring show in Abbotsford

University of the Fraser Valley Theatre presented William Shakespeare’s Pericles in late March and early April. The department is now among those participating in the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on April 29 at the Abbotsford UFV campus. (UFV photo)
Creative and Performing Arts Festival coming to UFV in Abbotsford

Dr. Brian Fikkert and Rudo Kayombo are the keynote speakers at Food for the Hungry’s annual virtual Flourishing conference on April 29 and 30.
Abbotsford-based Food for the Hungry holds virtual conference on poverty

Names are being sought for two sports fields west of Latham Field between Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School and W.J. Mouat Secondary School in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford School District image)
Names being sought for two sports fields at Abbotsford schools