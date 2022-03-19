Communitas Supportive Care in Abbotsford hosts unique art exhibit

Heart of Communitas is a unique exhibit that opens at The Reach Gallery Museum on March 25. (Photos by Vicky Manderson)

Communitas Supportive Care Society hosts an art exhibit that opens at The Reach Gallery Museum on Friday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the community art space.

Titled Heart of Communitas, the show features portraits and quotes of people who work for the organization. The portraits will surround a unique art piece that includes photos and text of people who receive services from the organization.

The exhibit was conceived by communications staff as a way to support Communitas staff recruitment efforts.

“Our staff love working here and I thought if people could see the kind of people who work here and learn a bit about them, they might be able to see themselves working here too,” said Vicky Manderson, the social media lead for Communitas as well as the manager of one of the organization’s mental health services.

For the last several months, Manderson has been taking portraits of staff and asking them how they feel about working for Communitas, which provides care in communities across B.C. to people living with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges, and acquired brain injury.

She also asked staff to share a little bit about what makes them who they are. Their answers reveal a diverse workforce in terms of gender, age, and ethnicity who are unified in their love for their work.

It also shows that those who come to work for Communitas have a wide variety of interests and life experiences.

Veronica Harms, the graphic designer for Communitas and an artist in her own right, designed the look of the portraits and quotes, and also created the central feature of the exhibit that focuses on the people served by the organization.

“Communitas is a person-centred organization and we wanted to find a way to symbolically show that the people who work for us do so because they care about the people we serve,” she said.

The exhibit is one part of a year-long theme and will include a variety of ways of celebrating people at the heart of the organization.

Each Monday, a staff person is featured on Communitas’s Facebook and Instagram pages using the hashtag #HeartOfCommunitas. Other activities are being planned throughout the year.

The exhibit runs until May 7 during gallery hours. Entrance to the gallery is free. Visit thereach.ca or CommunitasCare.com for more information.

