A hula-hoop circus performer in Cirque du Soleil’s new-look “Alegría,” coming to a big-top tent in Vancouver starting March 25. (Photo courtesy Cirque du Soleil)

CIRCUS SHOW

Cirque du Soleil coming to Vancouver with ‘reimagined’ version of fan-fave show from 1994

Cirque du Soleil aims to bring some “joy” to Vancouver this spring.

A “reimagined” production of the circus company’s “Alegría” – meaning “joy” in Spanish – will be presented under a big top at Concord Pacific Place for a five-week run starting March 25.

Debuted in 1994, the show has since entertained an estimated 14 million spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries.

In 2019, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, “Alegría” was re-staged “in a whole new light,” according to the company, and “re-energized by a cast of 53 acrobats, clowns, musicians and singers.”

It’s billed as “an uplifting immersive experience” for all ages, featuring Mr. Fleur, The Aristocrats, the Nymphs and other characters in acts including Acro Poles, German Wheel, Synchronized Trapeze Duo, Fire Knife Dance, Snowstorm and more.

(Story continues below)

The circus show’s script focuses on “a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king,” where “Alegría witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and a new movement yearning for hope and renewal.”

For Vancouver dates, tickets went on sale Dec. 10 on cirquedusoleil.com/alegria. Currently on tour in Seattle, the production opened Jan. 18 at King County’s Marymoor Park.

In June 2020, with shows halted by COVID-19, Cirque du Soleil filed for creditor protection in a Quebec court as the company developed a plan to restart its business. Cirque also announced the termination of approximately 3,480 employees previously furloughed in March of that year.


Arts and Entertainment

