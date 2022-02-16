Chris Lane revs up Fill Them Boots tour at Abbotsford Centre

Country music sensation Chris Lane brings his Fill Them Boots tour to the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The multi-platinum hitmaker is bringing his North Carolina roots jin the road with support from Tyler Rich, ERNEST and Lily Rose.

Lane brings “headliner-sized gusto,” according to the Detroit Free Press, and an “undeniable swagger,” according to One Country. Along with his roster of hits, Lane has more new music to share, including fresh tracks Summer Job Money and That’s What Mamas Are For.

He also joined Dustin Lynch on the summer-ready Tequila On A Boat, reflected on his new chapter as a first-time dad in Ain’t Even Met You Yet and teamed with Scotty McCreery for the HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 track Small Town On It.

“I’ve landed on exactly what I love the most,” Lane said of his new music. “My main hope is that people react and say ‘Alright, I get it now. I know who Chris Lane is.’”

Lane’s last tour was his mega-successful Big, Big Plans tour, which boasted 25 sold-out dates and gave fans “one hell of a good show,” according to The Vinyl. His Fill Them Boots tour runs through March 2022 with stops in major cities such as Boston, Los Angeles and New York City.

With over 1.4 billion on-demand artist streams in the US, Lane has earned three #1 hits – platinum Big, Big Plans, two-times platinum I Don’t Know About You, and platinum Fix – plus a two-times platinum smash collaboration with Tori Kelly, Take Back Home Girl.

He has been spotlighted in People’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue and scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards. He has also made appearances on Today, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Conan.

Lane has also shared the bill with A-list acts including Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay.

Tickets for his Abbotsford show are available at abbotsfordcentre.ca.

Arts and EntertainmentLive music