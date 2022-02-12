Celtic Illusion fuses Irish dancing and magic in Abbotsford show

Event on April 6 at Abbotsford Centre features some of the world’s fastest taps

Image from the performance of Celtic Illusion at The Palms Crown Casino in 2018. (Photo by Chris Hopkins)

Featuring some of the fastest taps in the world, Celtic Illusion hits the stage at the Abbotsford Centre on April 6.

Fusing contemporary Irish Dance with magic and grand illusions, Celtic Illusion features a cast of champion and internationally acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.

The dancers’ thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison. Celtic Illusion is led by Australia’s Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley’s widely acclaimed Lord of the Dance, including the very role that Flatley originally performed himself.

Since its premiere in 2011, Celtic Illusion has played to sold-out audiences cross Australia and recently completely sold out a tour in Canada.

Celtic Illusion features a new soundtrack composed by a team including Angela Little (co-composer of Baz Luhrman’s film Australia), Steve Skinner (arranger and producer for artists such as Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and the Broadway musical Rent), and Michael Londra (Emmy-nominated singer and producer).

“We are excited to, once again, share this beautiful show with audiences as we embark on our 2022 tour, and it’s just the tonic necessary after the past two years,” said Annerin producer Jeff Parry. “We have been humbled that Celtic Illusion has really connected with people, leading to sold-out houses and rapturous standing ovations, and we look forward to coming to a city near you.”

For lead dancer Street, Celtic Illusion was a chance to combine two passions.

“Before I was a dancer, my great passion was magic and illusion, but when I worked with Lord of the Dance for four years beginning when I was 20, magic got pushed to the side,” he said. “When I decided to create this show in Australia, it dawned on me that I should combine my two passions to give audiences a new sensory experience.”

Annerin Productions produced Rain on Broadway, which recouped back twice the capitalization in 12 weeks, and then played another eight months at the Brooks Atkinson Theater. Rain has been a staple on Broadway subscriptions since that time.

In 2012, they also produced Let it Be at the Princess of Wales in the West End where it recouped in 14 weeks. The show went on to have two runs at the West End’s Garrick Theatre, one run at the West End’s Savoy Theatre and continues to tour the UK, Japan and Germany.

Tickets are available for the Abbotsford show are available online at abbotsfordcentre.ca or celticillusion.com.

