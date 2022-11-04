Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds remembrance concert in Abbotsford

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds a remembrance concert on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds its first concert of its 2022-23 season on Sunday, Nov. 6 with a tribute to veterans.

Cascadia Remembers: Sacrifice for Freedom takes place at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) in Abbotsford.

The concert is a tribute to veterans and includes the ensemble’s Sunset/Remembrance ceremony. It also features traditional and contemporary musical selections, interspersed with presentations of poems by spoken word artist Shelley Picard.

Tickets are $15 (plus fees) for seniors, veterans and children and $20 for adults. They are available at the door, at King’s Music and at cascadia-freedom.eventbrite.ca.

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble was formed as a non-profit society in 2013 by Shannon Goldsmith to give adult and youth musicians an opportunity for performance of great concert band repertoire.

Cascadia has presented formal concerts in Abbotsford and has performed in community events in Chilliwack, Mission, Hope, Abbotsford and Delta.

The ensemble was awarded a gold standing and trophy for Outstanding Community Band at the 2017 Kiwanis Fraser Valley International Music Festival.

