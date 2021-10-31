Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds concert in Abbotsford for Remembrance Day

Band pays tribute on Sunday, Nov. 7 to heroes from the present and past

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds a concert in Abbotsford on Sunday, Nov. 7 in honour of Remembrance Day.

Cascadia Wind Ensemble performs live in concert on Sunday, Nov. 7, paying tribute to heroes of recent times and heroes from the Canadian military.

The concert in honour of Remembrance Day starts at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

The ensemble has chosen music for the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, and includes their traditional Sunset/Remembrance Ceremony, with special guests piper Darran Forrest and speaker Major Ward Trythall.

They also perform stirring heroic music to honour those who have kept the world going in these recent challenging times.

Tickets, with special pricing for veterans and families, are available online at cascadia-heroes.eventbrite.ca, at King’s Music and at the door. Check cascadiawindensemble.org for current COVID information related to the concert.

