The Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds a concert in Abbotsford on Sunday, Nov. 7 in honour of Remembrance Day.

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds a concert in Abbotsford on Sunday, Nov. 7 in honour of Remembrance Day.

Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds concert in Abbotsford for Remembrance Day

Band pays tribute on Sunday, Nov. 7 to heroes from the present and past

Cascadia Wind Ensemble performs live in concert on Sunday, Nov. 7, paying tribute to heroes of recent times and heroes from the Canadian military.

The concert in honour of Remembrance Day starts at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

The ensemble has chosen music for the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, and includes their traditional Sunset/Remembrance Ceremony, with special guests piper Darran Forrest and speaker Major Ward Trythall.

They also perform stirring heroic music to honour those who have kept the world going in these recent challenging times.

Tickets, with special pricing for veterans and families, are available online at cascadia-heroes.eventbrite.ca, at King’s Music and at the door. Check cascadiawindensemble.org for current COVID information related to the concert.

RELATED: Cascadia Wind Ensemble presents Irish-themed concert

Arts and EntertainmentLive music

Previous story
Calling EA’s NHL video games ‘a total dream come true’ for B.C. broadcaster Cybulski

Just Posted

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds a concert in Abbotsford on Sunday, Nov. 7 in honour of Remembrance Day.
Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds concert in Abbotsford for Remembrance Day

Travis Hamonic made his Abbotsford Canucks debut on Saturday (Oct. 30). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks drop 3-2 overtime decision to the Ontario Reign

B.C. conservation officers dropping off two shopping carts full of moose meat to Abbotsford’s Archway Food Bank on Thursday, Oct. 28, after seizing it from suspect poachers. Photo courtesy of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
300 pounds of moose meat seized from alleged poachers, gifted to Abbotsford food bank

LEFT: The wooden stakes, used to support the cedar seedlings as they grown, can be seen discarded here. RIGHT: A row of knocked down stakes along a trail. Photos courtesy of Sandie Zdunich.
Vandals knock down and rip out 150 new cedar-tree seedlings in Mission’s Heritage Park