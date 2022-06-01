Canadian debut of ‘Beyond King Tut’ coming to Vancouver in another ‘immersive experience’

An exhibit hyped as “North America’s first immersive experience focused on King Tut” is coming to Vancouver this fall, in another immersive-technology showcase in the Lower Mainland.

National Geographic Society’s “Beyond King Tut” aims to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Tut’s tomb discovery in Egypt, considered one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time.

In October, Vancouver will be the first Canadian city to host “Beyond King Tut,” at Vancouver Convention Centre East

Waitlist registration for priority access to tickets began Wednesday (June 1) at beyondkingtut.com. The exhibit will be shown at venues in Boston and Washington this summer, according to the event website.

“Beyond King Tut” promises to take visitors on “a time-traveling journey flooded with sight, sound and intrigue through the world of King Tut, the boy who reigned as pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago, and the discovery of his tomb and treasures in 1922.”

Kathryn Keane, vice-president of public experiences for the National Geographic Society said new technologies are making it possible “to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations.”

The exhibit is produced by Immersive Experiences and Paquin Entertainment Group, whose portfolio includes the “Beyond Van Gogh” and “Beyond Monet” exhibitions.

The North American debut of the virtual-reality experience “Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb” will be presented alongside “Beyond King Tut,” as an optional “add-on experience.”

National Geographic is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb in November 2022 with content including a documentary and magazine feature.

Since 2021, several “immersive” art exhibitions have played at venues locally, including “Imagine Van Gogh” at Vancouver Convention Centre and the current “Stargazer – An Immersive Universe” at Tsawwassen Mills, which also hosted “The Da Vinci Experience” last year.



